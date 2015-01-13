Brazil's regulator says Petrobras probe started long ago

A view is seen of the Petrobras headquarters in Rio de Janeiro December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s securities market regulator began investigating Petrobras long before it was made public, the watchdog’s chief said, deflecting criticism the agency was slow to probe alleged corruption at the state-run oil company.

Leonardo Pereira, head of the regulator known as CVM, declined to say when the agency started probing Petrobras, which is reeling amid allegations of widespread corruption that could haunt President Dilma Rousseff, a former board member, during her second-term in office.

Petrobras’ stock has fallen nearly 50 percent in the last six months and its market value is down more than 80 percent from its peak in 2008.

“What we make public is not necessarily all that we’re doing,” Pereira told Reuters in an interview late on Monday. “There could be investigations ... that are still confidential.”

He added that CVM is unlikely to rule on the case in 2015.

The agency announced in late December that it was investigating whether executives of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the Brazilian oil company if formally known, failed in their legal duties to protect the firm and its investors from corruption-related losses.

Rousseff has said she did not know about the corruption, or participate in it, when she was Petrobras’ chairwoman from 2003 to 2010. Still, she faces mounting scrutiny over whether she did enough to halt the corruption at Brazil’s biggest company by revenue.

Pereira also rejected criticism that the CVM only acted after news broke in November that its U.S. counterpart, the Securities and Exchange Commission, was investigating the Brazilian oil company.

“There’s no way for us to determine who started first,” Pereira said, adding that the CVM had been looking into Petrobras for a while before it made the investigation public. The CVM and the SEC are currently collaborating on the Petrobras case, he added without elaborating.

News that Brazil’s federal police and prosecutors had found a money-laundering scheme involving a Petrobras director broke early in 2014.

The probe widened throughout the year to involve two dozen Petrobras contractors, forcing the oil company to delay the release of its third-quarter earnings.

The scandal has created a cloud of uncertainty around the company that has helped knock down its share price to 10-year lows.

Police now allege that Petrobras officials conspired with a cartel of Brazilian construction and engineering firms for years to inflate the price of contracts. Part of the excess payment was then kicked back to executives, politicians and political parties as bribes and campaign contributions, prosecutors say.

The CVM may also investigate any publicly listed contractors that are implicated in the scandal, Pereira said, without naming any.