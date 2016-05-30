Petrobras CEO Bendine offers resignation; replacement passes test

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Aldemir Bendine, chief executive officer of Brazil’s state-led oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA), offered his resignation on Monday and is set to be replaced by Pedro Parente, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

The hiring of Parente, nominated to replace Bendine by Interim President Michel Temer on May 19, awaits approval by the board after he passed a background check, said the source, who requested anonymity as the matter is private.

Parente could become the new CEO later on Monday, the source said.

“The board is already behind Parente, all that was missing was an actual open job (occupied by Bendine) to give to him,” the source said. Final approval for Parente will likely be given electronically, without having to call together the board physically, the source added.

Parente will also occupy the board of directors position occupied by Bendine.

The swearing in of Parente was expected on Tuesday, but no date has been set by the company.

Parente, 63, has an engineering degree and was planning minister and presidential chief of staff in the government of Brazilian President Fernando Henrique Cardoso.

He is a former CEO of the Brazilian unit of commodities trading giant Bunge Ltd (BG.N) and is chairman of Brazil’s BM&FBovespa SA (BVMF3.SA), Brazil’s largest stock and commodities market.

During the Cardoso administration he also served on Petrobras’ board.

The source said that board member Luciano Coutinho, president of state-owned development bank BNDES, would also resign his seat.

Coutinho is likely to be replaced by Maria Silvia Bastos Marques, appointed to succeed him at BNDES, which is one of Petrobras’ largest lenders and a major shareholder, the source added.

Top ministerial posts and many top government jobs have been changed by Interim President Temer, who took over after Brazil’s Senate agreed earlier this month to suspend impeached President Dilma Rousseff from office for allegedly breaking budget laws.

Chief Financial Officer Ivan Monteiro, who joined Petrobras with Bendine, a Rousseff appointment in February 2015, is expected to stay in his position, the source said.