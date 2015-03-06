Petrobras temporarily bans Schahin, TKK from bidding for contracts

A tower with a Brazilian flag representing an oil rig is pictured during a protest in front of the Petrobras headquarters in Rio de Janeiro March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - State-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA will temporarily ban two engineering companies from bidding for contracts and auctions with the Brazilian oil producer.

The company, commonly known as Petrobras, said in a securities filing on Friday that it started an inquiry into the practices of Schahin Engenharia SA and TKK Engenharia SA, which allegedly were part of a group of contractors that paid executives bribes in exchange for contracts.