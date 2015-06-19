FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras says pipeline leaked 600 liters of crude, some in ocean
June 19, 2015 / 7:55 PM / 2 years ago

Petrobras says pipeline leaked 600 liters of crude, some in ocean

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - An oil pipeline along Brazil’s coast near Rio de Janeiro leaked 600 liters (3.77 barrels) of oil into nearby water courses with about 50 liters leaching into the Atlantic Ocean, state-run oil company Petrobras said on Friday.

Teams with vacuum equipment, floating oil barriers, absorbent materials, boats and trucks are on the scene trying to clean up the spill and prevent it from spreading, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said in a statement.

Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Diane Craft

