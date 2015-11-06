Petrobras says labor strike cut oil output by 115,000 barrels Friday

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro said it reduced the lost oil output from a labor strike to 115,000 barrels on Friday, as contingency plans continued to weaken the impact of the stoppage.

On Thursday, Petrobras said it had reduced the drop in oil production to 127,000 barrels from 178,000 barrels on Tuesday.

Petrobras said in a statement that it has scheduled meeting with union representatives for Monday to seek a resolution to the labor dispute that began on Sunday in which the unions are protesting against the sale of company assets.

The main union behind the walk-out, the FUP, said on Friday that Petrobras was stepping up its effort to weaken the impact of the five-day strike, taking back control of at least two offshore oil units from striking workers.

Workers began striking Sunday afternoon seeking to derail a company plan of investment cuts and assets sales that they have criticized as a plan to sell off the company to foreigners at bargain basement prices.

Petrobras has said in the past that during a strike it can usually manage to keep crude oil and fuel output near normal levels for a week to 10 days under contingency plans.