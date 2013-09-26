Brazil union says Petrobras fails to address demands

People walk in front of the Petrobras University building in Rio de Janeiro October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s national oil workers federation (FUP) said on Wednesday that state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileira SA (PETR4.SA) had presented it with an offer one month into contract negotiations that did not address its wage demands.

Petrobras had not come up with a formal wage proposal or addressed health, security and outsourcing issues, the FUP said in a statement, describing the offer as a “pseudo proposal”.

The union has said it plans to hold a 24-hour strike on October 3, the company’s 60th anniversary, to push for better pay and work conditions, oppose outsourcing and to protest against the planned October 21 auction of the large Libra offshore oil prospect.

The FUP statement said company representatives had told the union it would receive a complete proposal in the week of October 7.

Petrobras officials could not immediately be reached for comment.