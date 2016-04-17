73 of Brazil's lower house vote for impeachment after 100 votes

BRASILIA (Reuters) - With 100 votes cast, 73 congressmen voted in favor of the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff in Brazil’s lower house on Sunday and 27 voted against or abstained.

The opposition needs votes from 342 out of the 513 congressmen to force Rousseff to face an impeachment trial in the Senate on charges of manipulating budgetary accounts and potentially end 13 years of leftist Workers Party rule in the midst of a deeply divided nation.