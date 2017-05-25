FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil government revokes decree deploying troops in Brasilia
May 25, 2017 / 2:03 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil government revokes decree deploying troops in Brasilia

Brazil's President Michel Temer attends a meeting with representatives of the Brazilian Chamber of Construction Industry and businessmen, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 25, 2017.Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's government revoked on Thursday a presidential decree that deployed army soldiers in the Brazilian capital to contain protests against President Michel Temer and his austerity measures.

The government said it deployed troops on Wednesday to quell the demonstration because police forces were overwhelmed by tens of thousands of protesters seeking Temer's resignation and early elections. Calling out the army was sharply criticized by the president's opposition and some allies alike. About 50 people were injured in the violent protest.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

