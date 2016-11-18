Ex-Rio governor to leave prison for hospital treatment

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A judge on Friday granted former Rio de Janeiro governor Anthony Garotinho's request to leave prison so that he could be taken to hospital to treat a heart condition.

Garotinho was arrested on Wednesday as part of an investigation into voter fraud during municipal elections in Brazil. Garotinho has denied wrongdoing.

Judge Luciana Lóssio decided provisionally in favor of Garotinho, saying the politician, who ran for the Brazilian Presidency in 2002, could choose a hospital and after treatment go home to Campos, a city north of Rio where his wife is the mayor.

Garotinho's wife, Rosinha Matheus, is also a target of the investigation and could loose her post if found guilty. She has also denied wrongdoing.

Also on Friday, Brazil's Supreme Court gave the green light for another investigation onto Brazil's Senate president Renan Calheiros.

It was the 12th time the court ordered a formal investigation on Calheiros. The probe's target this time is a suspected money movement totaling 5.7 million reais ($1.68 million).

The senator's press office said he has already clarified the circumstances regarding the transfers and that he is in favor of the investigation.