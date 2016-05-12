FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hacker arrested for attempted extortion of Brazil interim president's wife
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 12, 2016 / 7:06 PM / a year ago

Hacker arrested for attempted extortion of Brazil interim president's wife

Marcela Temer, wife of Brazil's Vice President Michel Temer, walks at the inauguration ceremony for Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, January 1, 2011. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian police have arrested three people on charges of hacking the Internet account of the wife of Brazil’s interim president and attempting to extort money after stealing intimate photographs, the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper said on Thursday.

The newspaper said that police had arrested the hacker, his wife and his sister-in-law on Wednesday. A police spokesman declined to comment, saying that the case was ongoing.

Marcela Temer, a 32-year-old former beauty queen, is the wife of Brazil Vice President Michel Temer, 75, who took the helm of Latin America’s largest country on Thursday after President Dilma Rousseff was suspended from office for up to six months while the Senate tries her for breaking budgetary laws.

The alleged hacker, who worked as a roofer, gained access to Marcela’s cell phone and Internet accounts 30 days ago, the newspaper said.

He, his wife and sister-in-law had attempted to extort money from the Temers, Folha reported. It did not name them.

Reporting by Tatiana Ramil and Reese Ewing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.