Brazil's president approves law banning politicians from state firms

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's interim President Michel Temer has approved a law on state-controlled companies that imposes a ban on politicians or party campaigners taking a post during the three years after their involvement in an election, in a bid to curb corruption.

The law was published on Friday in the Official Gazette. Government sources say legislators are seeking to reach an agreement on a new bill to modify the ban, which was struck from the legislation in the lower house before being reinstated in the Senate.

