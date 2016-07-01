FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Brazil's president approves law banning politicians from state firms
#World News
July 1, 2016 / 12:28 PM / a year ago

Brazil's president approves law banning politicians from state firms

Brazil's interim President Michel Temer attends the ceremony of social welfare program "Bolsa Familia" (Family Allowance) at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, June 29, 2016.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's interim President Michel Temer has approved a law on state-controlled companies that imposes a ban on politicians or party campaigners taking a post during the three years after their involvement in an election, in a bid to curb corruption.

The law was published on Friday in the Official Gazette. Government sources say legislators are seeking to reach an agreement on a new bill to modify the ban, which was struck from the legislation in the lower house before being reinstated in the Senate.

Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Daniel Flynn

