Brazil's Rousseff to form new government this week: chief of staff
#World News
March 29, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Rousseff to form new government this week: chief of staff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff will announce a new governing coalition before the end of the week, her chief of staff Jaques Wagner said on Tuesday, after her main coalition partner left the government.

“The PMDB took a quick decision that opens the opportunity for the President to form a new coalition for her remaining two years and nine months in office,” Wagner told reporters after the Brazilian Democratic Movement Party decided to break away.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
