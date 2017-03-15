FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
#World News
March 15, 2017 / 6:28 PM / 5 months ago

Brazil Senate committed to reforms despite graft probe: lawmaker

Senator Eunicio Oliveira attends a senate session to elect of the President of the Brazilian Senate in Brasilia, Brazil February 1, 2017. REUTERS /Adriano Machado

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The president of Brazil's Senate, Eunicio Oliveira, said on Wednesday that the chamber was committed to the government's reform agenda when asked by journalists if an expanded political corruption probe would affect legislation.

Brazil's top public prosecutor asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to open 83 new investigations into senior politicians reportedly including five cabinet ministers and leading lawmakers of the two main parties in the governing coalition, including Oliveira.

Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Brad Haynes

