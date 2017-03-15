Brazil Senate committed to reforms despite graft probe: lawmaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The president of Brazil's Senate, Eunicio Oliveira, said on Wednesday that the chamber was committed to the government's reform agenda when asked by journalists if an expanded political corruption probe would affect legislation.
Brazil's top public prosecutor asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to open 83 new investigations into senior politicians reportedly including five cabinet ministers and leading lawmakers of the two main parties in the governing coalition, including Oliveira.
Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Brad Haynes