Brazil judge rejects government request to annul impeachment
May 11, 2016 / 4:12 PM / a year ago

Brazil judge rejects government request to annul impeachment

Members of Brazil's Senate, in favor and against the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff, participate in the debate leading up to the voting in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Supreme Court Justice Teori Zavascki on Wednesday rejected the government’s request to annul impeachment proceedings against President Dilma Rousseff, calling it “legally implausible”.

The government had sought an injunction to halt the proceedings, arguing that the process was flawed because it was started by the deposed speaker of the lower house Eduardo Cunha, who now faces corruption charges. Government lawyers said Cunha was motivated by political revenge against Rousseff.

Reporting by Maria Pia Palermo; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Daniel Flynn

