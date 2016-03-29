FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Cunha says PMDB not at fault for Rousseff policies
March 29, 2016 / 7:04 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Cunha says PMDB not at fault for Rousseff policies

Brazil's Lower House Speaker Eduardo Cunha attends a session of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil Lower House Speaker Eduardo Cunha said his PMDB party, which pulled out of the ruling coalition on Tuesday, ought not to share the blame for President Dilma Rousseff’s erratic policy decisions in recent years.

The PMDB withdrew from Rousseff’s governing coalition and pulled members from her government, crippling her chances of staying in office. The party decided that the six remaining ministers in Rousseff’s cabinet must resign or face ethics proceedings.

Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
