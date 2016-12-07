FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil Supreme Court judge votes to keep Senate head in job
December 7, 2016 / 7:34 PM / 9 months ago

Brazil Supreme Court judge votes to keep Senate head in job

Judge Celso de Mello reacts during the "mensalao" or "big monthly payments" trial at the Supreme Court in Brasilia, November 28, 2012.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The longest-serving member of Brazil's Supreme Court, Justice Celso de Mello, voted on Wednesday to overrule an injunction ordering the head of the Senate to step down following an embezzlement indictment.

De Mello said Calheiros should be allowed to stay in his position but must be removed from Brazil's presidential line of succession sue to his indictment. De Mello's view indicates that Calheiros could survive as head of the Senate, and ensure passage of key fiscal austerity measure next week.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn

