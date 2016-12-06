Brazil spending cap vote to go ahead despite Senate turmoil: lawmaker

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The leader of the Brazilian government in Congress, Romero Juca, said on Monday that the Senate will go ahead with a scheduled vote on a key spending cap proposal next week even after the surprise removal of the head of the upper house.

A Supreme Court judge earlier on Monday decided to remove the president of the Senate, Renan Calheiros, who was indicted last week by the top court on charges of embezzlement, a court spokesman said.