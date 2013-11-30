FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Rousseff improves odds of 2014 re-election: poll
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 30, 2013 / 9:32 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil's Rousseff improves odds of 2014 re-election: poll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff speaks to the press at the government palace in Lima, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff has improved her odds of re-election since last month, while her potential rivals have lost ground, according to a Datafolha opinion poll published by Folha de S.Paulo newspaper on Saturday.

Rousseff, a pragmatic leftist expected to seek a second term next October, won 47 percent support in the most widely expected matchup - up from 42 percent in last month’s poll.

Senator Aecio Neves of the traditional opposition party PSDB took 19 percent and Pernambuco Governor Eduardo Campos, whose center-left PSB party recently broke with the governing coalition, polled at 11 percent.

Neves and Campos, who are still introducing themselves to a national audience, took 21 percent and 15 percent respectively in the October Datafolha poll.

Rousseff’s popularity is recovering from widespread demonstrations in June against shoddy public services. Popular social programs and nearly record-low unemployment have bolstered her support despite sluggish economic growth.

Reporting by Brad Haynes; editing by Christopher Wilson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.