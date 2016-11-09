Brazil Senate committee approves 20-year spending cap

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The Senate constitutional affairs committee voted 19-7 on Wednesday to approve the main text of a 20-year ceiling on federal spending proposed by President Michel Temer to reduce Brazil's widening budget deficit.

The constitutional amendment, which limits the growth of government spending to the previous year's rate of inflation, will face two rounds of voting in the full chamber on Nov. 29 and Dec. 13. Some minor changes to the text still have to be passed by the committee.