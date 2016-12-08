FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil Senate chief says spending cap vote will go ahead December 13
Brazil Senate chief says spending cap vote will go ahead December 13

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The head of Brazil's Senate, Renan Calheiros, said on Thursday that the final vote on the government's key fiscal austerity measure will be held as planned next Tuesday.

Calheiros was confirmed as Senate chief on Wednesday when the Supreme Court overturned an injunction ordering his removal, a crisis that had threatened passage of the 20-year spending cap that is the centerpiece of President Michel Temer's effort to bring Brazil's budget deficit under control.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle

