BRASILIA Brazilian senators on Tuesday passed the main text of a 20-year public spending cap proposed by President Michel Temer to control a ballooning budget deficit, a crucial step in his plan to rescue Brazil's stalled economy.

The Senate approved the spending ceiling by a 53-16 margin, though leftist opponents of the austerity measure sought to delay the vote as long as possible.

Senators must still vote on some details of the bill, such as requests to exempt education and health spending from the cap, which are expected to be rejected by lawmakers.

Authorities braced for protests outside Brazil's Congress organized by labor unions and left-wing groups opposed to cutbacks. They say they will undermine education and health services and will hurt Brazil's poor.

Police frisked young men and women as they arrived at Brasilia's ministry-lined esplanade and seized pen knives, slings and marbles used by protesters to unbalance police horses.

The unpopular constitutional amendment limits the growth of federal government spending to the rate of inflation for 20 years, with a presidential review after a decade. It cleared the Senate on a 61-14 vote in the first of two votes on Nov. 29.

Temer's economic team, headed by Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles, says the spending cap is vital to putting overdrawn government accounts in order and improving Brazil's investment grade credit rating.

A Datafolha poll on Tuesday showed that 60 percent of Brazilians are against the cap. The survey, published by the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, said opposition was strongest among young people, those with higher education and lower-income Brazilians, while the rich tend to support it.

Temer's government has also sent Congress a proposal to reform Brazil's costly pension system, without which economists say the spending cap will not by itself restore fiscal balance.

Pension reform is expected to face fierce opposition next year as unemployment rises and the country's worst slump since the 1930s Great Depression threatens to stretch into a third year.

