5 months ago
Brazil lower house speaker says graft probe will not derail reform agenda
March 15, 2017 / 5:39 PM / 5 months ago

Brazil lower house speaker says graft probe will not derail reform agenda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The speaker of Brazil's Lower House of Congress, Rodrigo Maia, said on Wednesday that a request by the prosecutor general for the Supreme Court to open 83 investigations into politicians would not disturb the government's legislative agenda.

Maia said that the calendar for reform of Brazil's indebted pension system would proceed as planned. Speaking at the same event in Brasilia, President Michel Temer said the government would press ahead with plans to provide land deeds for poor people living in urban and rural areas.

Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn

