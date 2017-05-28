FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Scandal-hit Brazilian leader Temer picks new justice minister
#World News
May 28, 2017 / 7:59 PM / 3 months ago

Scandal-hit Brazilian leader Temer picks new justice minister

Brazil's President Michel Temer smiles during a meeting with representatives of the Brazilian Chamber of Construction Industry and businessmen, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 25, 2017.Ueslei Marcelino

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Scandal-plagued Brazilian President Michel Temer on Sunday named a new justice minister, placing a respected legal figure in the position as the leader defends himself against corruption allegations.

The presidential palace gave no reason for naming Torquato Jardim as his new justice minister in a short written statement.

Since March, Jardim was the nation's transparency minister. Before that, he had served as a justice on Brazil's top electoral court.

Jardim replaced Osmar Serraglio, a lawmaker from Temer's own party, who had been in that post for just three months. A source close to Temer told Reuters that Serraglio will soon be announced as the new transparency minister.

Reporting by Lisandra Parragassu; Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing by Mary Milliken

