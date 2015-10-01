FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil speaker says cabinet changes won't strengthen president
October 1, 2015

Brazil speaker says cabinet changes won't strengthen president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The speaker of the lower house of Brazil’s Congress, Eduardo Cunha, said on Thursday an expected cabinet reshuffle by President Dilma Rousseff would not consolidate her coalition support.

Rousseff is expected to offer PMDB party members more cabinet positions in the hope of getting legislative support from party members to pass needed austerity measures and stave off an impeachment sought by her opponents. Cunha, who broke his alliance with Rousseff, said in the next 10 to 15 days he will consider impeachment requests presented to Congress.

Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Caroline Stauffer and Anthony Boadle

