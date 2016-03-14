Brazil's Rousseff names new justice minister

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff appointed a new justice minister for the second time in a month on Monday, her government said in a statement, amid a deepening crisis in her government and a widening corruption scandal.

Rousseff said prosecutor Eugenio Jose Guilherme de Aragao would replace Wellington Cesar Lima, who she had named on Feb. 29. Brazil’s Supreme Court issued an injunction blocking Lima’s appointment to succeed Jose Eduardo Cardozo, who resigned after party members criticized him for failing to curb the country’s largest-ever corruption investigation.