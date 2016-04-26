FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's VP eyes ex-central bank chief as possible finance minister
#World News
April 26, 2016 / 5:11 PM / a year ago

Brazil's VP eyes ex-central bank chief as possible finance minister

Former President of Brazil's central bank Henrique Meirelles gestures during the Industry National Meeting in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Paiva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Vice President Michel Temer said on Tuesday that former central bank chief Henrique Meirelles would be his choice to be finance minister if he were to take over the presidency.

In an interview with Brazilian daily O Globo, Temer said he was “impressed” with Meirelles, an orthodox economist widely respected on Wall Street.

“I have to confess that if I had to assume the presidency today, my pick for finance minister would be him (Meirelles). But none of us know what can happen tomorrow,” Temer was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Temer, 75, would take over the presidency in mid-May if, as expected, Brazil’s Senate places President Dilma Rousseff on trial for allegedly breaking budget laws.

Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Paul Simao

