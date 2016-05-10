FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's attorney general asks court to annul impeachment
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 10, 2016 / 5:29 PM / a year ago

Brazil's attorney general asks court to annul impeachment

Brazil's General Attorney Jose Eduardo Cardozo gestures as he presents President Dilma Rousseff's defence against impeachment in Brasilia, Brazil, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Attorney General Eduardo Cardozo asked the Supreme Court to annul impeachment proceedings against President Dilma Rousseff, his office said on Tuesday, a day before the Senate is expected to vote to put her on trial.

Earlier in the day the acting speaker of the lower house of Congress withdrew his controversial decision to annul last month’s impeachment vote in the chamber. This meant the appeal by the government’s top lawyer to the highest court may be Rousseff’s best hope of stopping the process from moving forward.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.