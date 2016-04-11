FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil Congressional committee recommends impeaching President Rousseff
#World News
April 11, 2016 / 11:44 PM / in 2 years

Brazil Congressional committee recommends impeaching President Rousseff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

President Dilma Rousseff attends a news conference after visiting the new Embraer KC 390 military transport aircraft in Brasilia, Brazil April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - An impeachment committee of Brazil’s lower house of Congress voted 38-27 on Monday that there are grounds to impeach President Dilma Rousseff on charges of breaking budget laws to allegedly favor her re-election in 2014.

Now, the full lower house must vote on the impeachment proceedings, which is expected to take place on Sunday.

If two-thirds of its members vote in favor, the impeachment will be sent to the Senate and Rousseff would be suspended if the upper house agrees by a simple majority to put her on trial.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler

