Brazil Congressional committee recommends impeaching President Rousseff

BRASILIA (Reuters) - An impeachment committee of Brazil’s lower house of Congress voted 38-27 on Monday that there are grounds to impeach President Dilma Rousseff on charges of breaking budget laws to allegedly favor her re-election in 2014.

Now, the full lower house must vote on the impeachment proceedings, which is expected to take place on Sunday.

If two-thirds of its members vote in favor, the impeachment will be sent to the Senate and Rousseff would be suspended if the upper house agrees by a simple majority to put her on trial.