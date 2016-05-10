FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's attorney general asks court to annul impeachment
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 10, 2016 / 5:29 PM / a year ago

Brazil's attorney general asks court to annul impeachment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil's General Attorney Jose Eduardo Cardozo gestures as he presents President Dilma Rousseff's defence against impeachment in Brasilia, Brazil, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Attorney General Eduardo Cardozo asked the Supreme Court to annul impeachment proceedings against President Dilma Rousseff, his office said on Tuesday, a day before the Senate is expected to vote to put her on trial.

Earlier in the day the acting speaker of the lower house of Congress withdrew his controversial decision to annul last month’s impeachment vote in the chamber. This meant the appeal by the government’s top lawyer to the highest court may be Rousseff’s best hope of stopping the process from moving forward.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Frances Kerry

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.