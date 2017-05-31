Brazil justice minister: 'Car Wash' graft probe is fully protected

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's new justice minister said on Wednesday that the massive "Car Wash" anti-graft investigation would not be obstructed by any institution and that it will help set new ethical standards for the country.

Minister Torquato Jardim said shortly after his swearing-in ceremony that his ministry, which oversees the federal police heading the investigation, would be extremely cautious about making any changes to the leadership of the police.

Critics are concerned that President Michel Temer, himself under a corruption investigation, placed Jardim, who has criticized some aspects of "Wash," in the ministry to thwart the probe. Both men strongly deny that allegation.