FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Brazil justice minister: 'Car Wash' graft probe is fully protected
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 31, 2017 / 8:24 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil justice minister: 'Car Wash' graft probe is fully protected

Torquato Jardim, the new Minisiter of Justice of Brazil, speaks during his inauguration ceremony, at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil May 31, 2017.Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's new justice minister said on Wednesday that the massive "Car Wash" anti-graft investigation would not be obstructed by any institution and that it will help set new ethical standards for the country.

Minister Torquato Jardim said shortly after his swearing-in ceremony that his ministry, which oversees the federal police heading the investigation, would be extremely cautious about making any changes to the leadership of the police.

Critics are concerned that President Michel Temer, himself under a corruption investigation, placed Jardim, who has criticized some aspects of "Wash," in the ministry to thwart the probe. Both men strongly deny that allegation.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Dan Grebler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.