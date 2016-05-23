FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil minister denies seeking to hinder anti-graft probe
#World News
May 23, 2016 / 3:32 PM / a year ago

Brazil minister denies seeking to hinder anti-graft probe

Brazil's Planning Minister Romero Juca attends a news conference in Brasilia, Brazil, May 20, 2016.Adriano Machado/File photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's Planning Minister Romero Juca denied a newspaper report that he discussed hindering a major anti-corruption investigation and said he would remain a minister as long as he had the support of interim President Michel Temer.

Juca, who is at the forefront of the new government's efforts to privatize state assets, said his comments in a taped conversation had been taken out of context by newspaper de Folha de S.Paulo and he called on the newspaper to publish the full transcript of the conversation.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn

