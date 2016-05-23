Brazil minister denies seeking to hinder anti-graft probe

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's Planning Minister Romero Juca denied a newspaper report that he discussed hindering a major anti-corruption investigation and said he would remain a minister as long as he had the support of interim President Michel Temer.

Juca, who is at the forefront of the new government's efforts to privatize state assets, said his comments in a taped conversation had been taken out of context by newspaper de Folha de S.Paulo and he called on the newspaper to publish the full transcript of the conversation.