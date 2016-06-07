FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

Senior Brazilian senator calls reported arrest filing 'absurd'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian Senator Romero Juca said it would be "absurd" to arrest him for allegedly obstructing a vast bribery investigation, following a report on Tuesday that the nation's chief prosecutor had asked the Supreme Court to authorize his arrest.

Juca, who is acting president of the ruling Brazilian Democratic Movement Party, added that he had never acted to obstruct the sweeping graft probe focused on state-run oil company Petrobras.

Reporting by Brad Haynes Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
