BRASILIA Brazil's Senate has set a final vote on President Michel Temer's landmark labor reform bill for July 11, a sign congressional efforts to help revive a recession-hit economy are on track despite a swelling corruption investigation.

Senator Romero Jucá, the whip of Temer's support base in the Senate, told reporters in Brasilia that the government coalition will propose the passage of a fast-track motion later on Tuesday to facilitate passage of the bill.

The labor reform bill, the first major overhaul of labor rules in seven decades, has already been approved by the lower house. Trade unions allege Temer's plan calls for more temporary work contracts and outsourcing, while weakening their power by eliminating mandatory union dues and other measures.

Temer has heralded labor reform as one of his main initiatives to pull Brazil from its worst recession since the early 1900s. However, passage has fallen behind schedule after he was ensnared in a major corruption scandal last month.

The bill is widely expected by officials and analysts to be approved by a simple majority in the Senate, despite efforts by opposition parties to obstruct the vote.

