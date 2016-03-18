FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil attorney general says legal obstacles to Lula removed
March 18, 2016 / 7:43 PM / a year ago

Brazil attorney general says legal obstacles to Lula removed

Inflatable dolls known as "Pixuleco" depicting Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are seen during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff's appointment of Lula da Silva as her chief of staff, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s office of the attorney general said on Friday former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva could exercise his role as chief of staff after a court in Rio de Janeiro struck down a second injunction blocking his Wednesday appointment.

Lula is likely to face more legal challenges to joining President Dilma Rousseff’s government as many Brazilians believe his appointment was made to grant him immunity from money laundering charges that he denies. Only the Supreme Court can try sitting politicians in Brazil.

Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

