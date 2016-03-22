Brazil Supreme Court justice upholds barring of Lula from post

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Rosa Weber on Tuesday upheld a decision barring former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from taking a ministry post in embattled President Dilma Rousseff’s government.

Last week, Supreme Court Justice Gilmar Mendes blocked Lula from taking office as chief of staff to Rousseff, his successor, and ordered that a corruption case against him should be handled by a lower court. A plenary vote of the full Supreme Court can still overrule Mendes’ decision.