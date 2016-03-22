FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil Supreme Court justice upholds barring of Lula from post
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 22, 2016 / 5:48 PM / a year ago

Brazil Supreme Court justice upholds barring of Lula from post

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L) and former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attend the appointment of Lula da Silva as chief of staff, at Planalto palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Rosa Weber on Tuesday upheld a decision barring former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from taking a ministry post in embattled President Dilma Rousseff’s government.

Last week, Supreme Court Justice Gilmar Mendes blocked Lula from taking office as chief of staff to Rousseff, his successor, and ordered that a corruption case against him should be handled by a lower court. A plenary vote of the full Supreme Court can still overrule Mendes’ decision.

Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.