3 months ago
Brazil Finance Minister Meirelles says he is no presidential contender
#World News
May 29, 2017 / 10:20 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil Finance Minister Meirelles says he is no presidential contender

1 Min Read

Brazil's Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles smiles during a meeting between Brazil's president Michel Temer and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil April 24, 2017.Ueslei Marcelino

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Monday he believe scandal-hit President Michel Temer will survive a corruption investigation and serve out his full term.

Meirelles told journalists at an event hosted by Exame magazine in Sao Paulo that he is not even considering becoming the caretaker president should Temer be ousted, despite the minister's name being floated as a possible fill-in.

If Temer is forced from office, Brazil's congress will choose a president to finish his term, which runs through the end of 2018.

Reporting by Lais Martins; Editing by Sandra Maler

