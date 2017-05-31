FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Brazilian leader Temer: Nation witnessing intense institutional conflicts
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 31, 2017 / 7:36 PM / 3 months ago

Brazilian leader Temer: Nation witnessing intense institutional conflicts

Brazil's President Michel Temer reacts during a inauguration ceremony of the new Minister of Justice, Torquato Jardim, at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil May 31, 2017.Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Wednesday that Latin America's biggest nation was living in a moment of intense institutional conflict, with the judiciary, legislative and executive branches often clashing after three years of intense graft investigations.

Temer spoke at the swearing-in ceremony for the new justice minister, Torquato Jardim, a law professor and longtime friend of the president. Jardim's ministry oversees Brazil's federal police, who have spearheaded investigations now looking at whether Temer himself committed corrupt acts. Temer said Brazil's institutions must find peace among one another for the country to recuperate.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Peter Cooney

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.