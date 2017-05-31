Brazilian leader Temer: Nation witnessing intense institutional conflicts

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Wednesday that Latin America's biggest nation was living in a moment of intense institutional conflict, with the judiciary, legislative and executive branches often clashing after three years of intense graft investigations.

Temer spoke at the swearing-in ceremony for the new justice minister, Torquato Jardim, a law professor and longtime friend of the president. Jardim's ministry oversees Brazil's federal police, who have spearheaded investigations now looking at whether Temer himself committed corrupt acts. Temer said Brazil's institutions must find peace among one another for the country to recuperate.