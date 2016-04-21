FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil energy minister to quit Rousseff government, return to Senate
#World News
April 20, 2016 / 4:23 PM / a year ago

Brazil energy minister to quit Rousseff government, return to Senate

Eduardo Braga gestures during a interview with Reuters in Brasilia January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian Mines and Energy Minister Eduardo Braga said on Wednesday he is leaving the post to retake his seat in the Senate as the upper chamber of Congress prepares to vote on the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff next month.

Braga, who is from the PMDB major opposition party, said however that he will take a break for medical tests and might not be present when the vote takes place. He declined to say if he is in favor or against the removal of Rousseff on charges of breaking budget laws.

Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

