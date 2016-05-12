Brazil's Temer names Henrique Meirelles as finance minister

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s interim President Michel Temer named Henrique Meirelles as his finance minister, a press officer said on Thursday, giving the former central bank chief the daunting task of turning around the country’s worst recession in decades.

Meirelles, who was widely expected to take on the role, will draw on his stellar reputation as central bank governor between 2003 and 2010, when the economy boomed, to revive investors’ confidence in Latin America’s ailing giant.