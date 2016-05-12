FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Temer names Henrique Meirelles as finance minister
#World News
May 12, 2016 / 3:14 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Temer names Henrique Meirelles as finance minister

Former President of Brazil's central bank Henrique Meirelles gestures as he speaks during the Reuters Latam Investment Summit 2012 in Sao Paulo May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s interim President Michel Temer named Henrique Meirelles as his finance minister, a press officer said on Thursday, giving the former central bank chief the daunting task of turning around the country’s worst recession in decades.

Meirelles, who was widely expected to take on the role, will draw on his stellar reputation as central bank governor between 2003 and 2010, when the economy boomed, to revive investors’ confidence in Latin America’s ailing giant.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn

