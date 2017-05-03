Brasilia The head of the committee in Brazil's lower house of Congress that is examining a landmark pension reform proposal said he is confident the measure would easily pass the committee on Wednesday.

Deputy Carlos Marun told reporters he thinks at least 22 of the 37 members of the committee will approve the measure - three more than necessary - and that it would be taken up by the full house in the second half of this month.

The unpopular constitutional amendment would make Brazilians work longer and reduce some pension benefits to plug a widening budget deficit at the root of the country's worst recession ever.

