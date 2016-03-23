Impeachment no solution for Brazil economic woes: minister

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The impeachment of Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff is not a solution for the country’s economic problems because any new government would lack legitimacy, Presidential Chief of Staff Jaques Wagner said on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters in Rio de Janeiro, Wagner also said former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva could serve as an adviser to the president if blocked from the official role of cabinet chief after a ruling by a Supreme Court judge.