FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Brazilian president Temer's popularity falls on scandals, recession
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 16, 2016 / 2:29 PM / 8 months ago

Brazilian president Temer's popularity falls on scandals, recession

Brazil's President Michel Temer attends the inauguration ceremony of Federal Accounts Court President (TCU) Raimundo Carreiro in Brasilia, Brazil, December 14, 2016.Adriano Machado

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Embattled Brazilian President Michel Temer's popularity is sinking as the approval rating of his scandal-plagued government drops in the midst of corruption allegations and a prolonged recession, a poll published on Friday showed.

Pollster Ibope said the number of people who consider Temer's government "bad" or "terrible" rose to 46 percent from 39 percent in the previous survey carried out in early October, six weeks after he replaced impeached leftist Dilma Rousseff.

The proportion of those who rate Temer's government as "great" or "good" slipped to 13 percent from 14 percent, according to the poll that surveyed 2,002 people between Dec. 1-4 and has a margin of error of two percentage points.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.