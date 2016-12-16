BRASILIA Embattled Brazilian President Michel Temer's popularity is sinking as the approval rating of his scandal-plagued government drops in the midst of corruption allegations and a prolonged recession, a poll published on Friday showed.

Pollster Ibope said the number of people who consider Temer's government "bad" or "terrible" rose to 46 percent from 39 percent in the previous survey carried out in early October, six weeks after he replaced impeached leftist Dilma Rousseff.

The proportion of those who rate Temer's government as "great" or "good" slipped to 13 percent from 14 percent, according to the poll that surveyed 2,002 people between Dec. 1-4 and has a margin of error of two percentage points.

