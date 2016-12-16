China holds first live-fire drills with aircraft carrier, warships
BEIJING China's military has carried out its first ever live-fire drills using an aircraft carrier and fighters in the northeastern Bohai Sea close to Korea, state media said.
BRASILIA Embattled Brazilian President Michel Temer's popularity is sinking as the approval rating of his scandal-plagued government drops in the midst of corruption allegations and a prolonged recession, a poll published on Friday showed.
Pollster Ibope said the number of people who consider Temer's government "bad" or "terrible" rose to 46 percent from 39 percent in the previous survey carried out in early October, six weeks after he replaced impeached leftist Dilma Rousseff.
The proportion of those who rate Temer's government as "great" or "good" slipped to 13 percent from 14 percent, according to the poll that surveyed 2,002 people between Dec. 1-4 and has a margin of error of two percentage points.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BEIJING China's military has carried out its first ever live-fire drills using an aircraft carrier and fighters in the northeastern Bohai Sea close to Korea, state media said.
VATICAN CITY Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos and opposition leader Alvaro Uribe met Pope Francis at the Vatican on Friday, as the government looked to build consensus for a peace deal with Marxist rebels.
WASHINGTON The U.S.-led coalition battling Islamic State said on Friday it destroyed 14 tanks, an air defense artillery system and other weaponry near the Syrian city of Palmrya after Islamic State seized the city from Syrian and Russian forces this month.