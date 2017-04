A sign of the Odebrecht Brazilian construction conglomerate is seen at their headquarters in Lima, Peru, January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

BRASILIA A Brazilian Supreme Court justice will lift the judicial seal on Tuesday on plea bargain testimony given by executives at construction firm Odebrecht [ODBES.UL], his office said, making public the names of politicians implicated in Brazil's largest corruption scandal.

According to Justice Edson Fachin's office, he has lifted the seal on 74 investigations, while two probes will remain secret.

