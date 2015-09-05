FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's prosecutor seeks to probe into Rousseff's campaign funds
September 5, 2015 / 7:48 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's prosecutor seeks to probe into Rousseff's campaign funds

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff looks on during news conference after an event at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s chief prosecutor requested the Supreme Court authorization to probe President Dilma Rousseff’s 2010 and 2014 campaign financing, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Saturday citing unnamed sources.

The probe would also include former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s 2006 campaign financing.

The prosecutor’ office declined to comment on the report.

According to Estado, the request by prosecutor general Rodrigo Janot was based on the plea bargain testimony from Ricardo Pessoa, head of UTC Engenharia.

Pessoa is one of the many executives investigated in the corruption scandal at state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Brazil’s largest ever.

Pessoa said Rousseff’s and Lula’s campaigns received illegal donations originating from the scheme, which involved kickbacks allegedly paid by construction companies to politicians and former executives at Petrobras, as the oil company is commonly known.

Rousseff and her Workers’ Party have repeatedly denied any wrongdoings.

Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Marguerita Choy

