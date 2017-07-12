Brazil top prosecutor nominee vows to fight organized crime

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil must step up its fight against organized crime, making sure that plea and leniency deals are used as instruments to help bring justice and not benefit leaders of criminal organizations, the nominee for the prosecutor-general post said on Wednesday.

In a congressional hearing before a Senate committee, prosecutor-general nominee Raquel Dodge said fighting organized crime will remain a top priority in her tenure. She called on prosecutors to stick to the law when negotiating plea bargain deals, noting that secrecy must be maintained and full immunity should not be given to leaders of criminal groups.