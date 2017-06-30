Riot police clash with members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) during a protest against President Michel Temer's proposed economic reforms in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) sets off a flare bomb against riot police during a protest against President Michel Temer's proposed economic reforms in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Riot police clash with members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) during a protest against President Michel Temer's proposed economic reforms in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A riot police officer throws a tire out of a burning barricade, during a protest against President Michel Temer's proposed economic reforms in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Riot police stand in front of burning barricade during a protest against President Michel Temer's proposed economic reforms in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Military policemen reinforce security in front of the National Congress before a protest against President Michel Temer's proposed economic reforms in a national general strike organized by unions against an overhaul of labour and pension rules, in Brasilia, Brazil June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Military policemen reinforce security at the Ministries Esplanade before a protest against President Michel Temer's proposed economic reforms in a national general strike organized by unions against an overhaul of labour and pension rules, in Brasilia, Brazil June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazilian National Public Security Force policemen patrol an entrance of the Ministries Esplanade before a protest against President Michel Temer's proposed economic reforms, in a national general strike organized by unions against an overhaul of labour and pension rules, in Brasilia, Brazil June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A woman walks at the Ministries Esplanade before a protest against President Michel Temer's proposed economic reforms in a national general strike organized by unions against an overhaul of labour and pension rules, in Brasilia, Brazil June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A woman passes in front of posters reading 'Bankers on strike' at the entrance of a bank before a protest against President Michel Temer's proposed economic reforms in a national general strike organized by unions against an overhaul of labour and pension rules, in Brasilia, Brazil June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazilian President Michel Temer looks on during a credentials presentation ceremony for several new top diplomats at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers Movement (MTST) occupy the entrance of Congonhas Airport during a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal to reform Brazil's social security system, in the general strike in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Men walk in front of posters reading 'Bankers on strike' at the entrance of a bank before a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal to reform Brazil's social security system, during the general strike in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers Movement (MTST) occupy the entrance of Congonhas Airport during a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal to reform Brazil's social security system, in the general strike in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers Movement (MTST) occupy the entrance of Congonhas Airport during a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal to reform Brazil's social security system, in the general strike in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers Movement (MTST) occupy the entrance of Congonhas Airport during a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal to reform Brazil's social security system, in the general strike in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

RIO DE JANEIRO Brazilian labor unions staged peaceful nationwide demonstrations against scandal-hit President Michel Temer on Friday, seeking to stop his unpopular administration from pushing through Congress changes to labor and pension laws.

Protests were smaller than in a nationwide strike two months ago. Subway and bus services shut down in Brasilia, and small street demonstrations blocking roads snarled drivers in traffic in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

The strike had limited impact at oil refineries but did not effect exploration and production, refining and logistics activities at state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA, executives said.

Temer, whose year-long administration has an approval rating in the single digits, has resisted repeated calls to resign after executives of the world's biggest meatpacker, JBS SA, accused him of taking millions in bribes. The president was charged this week with corruption.

Unions fiercely oppose Temer's labor reform bill as it reduces their power over workplaces by cutting mandatory dues and allowing companies and employees to negotiate contract terms more freely. The bill has already been approved by the lower house of Congress and looks set to pass the Senate within a few weeks.

Unions also criticize Temer's pension overhaul proposal as it would make Brazilians work more years before retiring. Economists and investors see pension reform as the only way for Brazil to shore up its finances in the long run without resorting to massive tax hikes.

Previous protests triggered violent clashes between demonstrators and police earlier this year. In May, Temer deployed the army to protect federal buildings after protesters set fire to a ministry building in Brasilia.

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Marguerita Choy)