Government supporters take to streets in Brazil to back Rousseff
March 31, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

Government supporters take to streets in Brazil to back Rousseff

People attend a protest against impeachment proceedings against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Thousands of Brazilians in 17 states and the nation’s capital took to the streets in defense of beleaguered President Dilma Rousseff on Thursday, many carrying banners that said “there will not be a coup”, local television showed.

Rousseff could lose power as soon as May if the lower house of Congress approves her impeachment. She has pledged to fight the charges brought by the opposition of irregularities in the government budget designed to favor her reelection in 2014.

Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Daniel Flynn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
