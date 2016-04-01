Government supporters take to streets in Brazil to back Rousseff

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Thousands of Brazilians in 17 states and the nation’s capital took to the streets in defense of beleaguered President Dilma Rousseff on Thursday, many carrying banners that said “there will not be a coup”, local television showed.

Rousseff could lose power as soon as May if the lower house of Congress approves her impeachment. She has pledged to fight the charges brought by the opposition of irregularities in the government budget designed to favor her reelection in 2014.