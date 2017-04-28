Brazil's Temer deplores violent protests, says to press ahead with reforms

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's President Michel Temer deplored violent clashes in Rio de Janeiro during a national strike on Friday but said his government would press ahead with its agenda of reforms aimed at balancing the budget.

Temer criticized demonstrators who blocked roads and prevented workers from reaching their jobs during the one-day strike against his proposals to reform labor laws and pensions. "The work to modernize the country's laws will continue," Temer said in a statement.