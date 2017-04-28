FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Brazil's Temer deplores violent protests, says to press ahead with reforms
#World News
April 28, 2017 / 10:30 PM / 4 months ago

Brazil's Temer deplores violent protests, says to press ahead with reforms

A demonstrator takes part in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposed reform of Brazil's social security system in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 28, 2017.Nacho Doce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's President Michel Temer deplored violent clashes in Rio de Janeiro during a national strike on Friday but said his government would press ahead with its agenda of reforms aimed at balancing the budget.

Temer criticized demonstrators who blocked roads and prevented workers from reaching their jobs during the one-day strike against his proposals to reform labor laws and pensions. "The work to modernize the country's laws will continue," Temer said in a statement.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn

