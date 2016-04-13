FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Centrist allies of Brazil's Rousseff to vote for impeachment
April 13, 2016 / 10:27 PM / a year ago

Centrist allies of Brazil's Rousseff to vote for impeachment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Social Democratic Party (PSD), the largest centrist party remaining in President Dilma Rousseff’s coalition, instructed its members in the lower house of Congress to vote for her impeachment on Sunday, a party leader said on Wednesday.

In another blow to the chances of Rousseff blocking impeachment on charges of breaking budget laws, the PSD’s leader in the chamber, Rogerio Rosso, told reporters that a vast majority of the party’s 38 lower house members back impeachment.

It was up to the party’s sole minister in Rousseff’s cabinet, Minister of Cities Gilberto Kassab, to decide whether to resign his post or not, Rosso said.

Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Editing by Fiona Ortiz

